Caught on CCTV: 22-year-old student run over by cluster bus

A 22-year-old student from Mathura died after he was run over by a cluster bus in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, Saturday evening. Police said Sonu Chaudhary was dragged for over 200 metres before the driver stopped. CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on Sunday, police said.

DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the bus driver, identified as Sukhpal Singh (49), was nabbed from the spot. “A case has been registered against the driver and the vehicle has been impounded,” DCP Singh said. The accused has been driving the bus for two years, police said. Police said Sonu had come to the capital to take admission at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and was staying at a relative’s place in Mandawali.

According to police, Sonu and his friend were standing by the side of the road in west Vinod Nagar when the bus, heading towards Punjabi Bagh, hit him. Police said his friend and passersby shouted out and asked the driver to stop, but he drove on and dragged Sonu for a few metres. A police personnel who witnessed the incident gave chase to the bus and caught the driver.

During questioning, Sukhpal told police that he did not stop the vehicle immediately as he was scared people would beat him up. Police said Sonu’s friend took him to the hospital. “We are trying to trace him to get further details,” a police officer said.

Police said a post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family.

