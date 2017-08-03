Capital records drop in infant deaths, figure now under 6 per cent

In 2016, Delhi has also witnessed a drop in infant mortality rate — and the number stood at 21.35 per 1,000 live births. (Representational Image) In 2016, Delhi has also witnessed a drop in infant mortality rate — and the number stood at 21.35 per 1,000 live births. (Representational Image)

The national capital, in 2016, has witnessed the sharpest drop in the percentage of infant deaths to total deaths reported in the last decade, the latest data has revealed. The latest estimates state that 5.72% of the total deaths were infant deaths — compared to 6.98% reported the previous year. It is after eight years that the capital has returned to under 6% infant deaths in a year. From 2008-2015, the percentage has been between 6 and 8.5%. In 2008, the capital reported 5.7% infant deaths.

According to the annual report of registration of births and deaths in the capital, 2016 — Delhi reported 8,095 infant deaths (0-12 months) in 2016, compared to 8,695 in 2015. In the last decade, 2015 had reported the highest number of infant deaths — 8,695 — and the percentage stood at 6.98% of total deaths. At 8.52%, the percentage of infant deaths in the city was the highest in 2013.

In 2016, Delhi has also witnessed a drop in infant mortality rate — and the number stood at 21.35 per 1,000 live births. In 2015, the IMR stood at 23.25. However, the capital has now recorded an increase in post-natal deaths (infant 28 days to 12 months) — with 3,217 post-natal deaths recorded in 2016. In 2015, this number stood at 2,787.

According to the data, in 2016, the single largest cause for infant deaths was “birth asphyxia and other respiratory conditions”.

