Can’t wait for a fire to break out: Delhi High Court to South body over Hauz Khas Village safety

Meanwhile, a status report submitted by the SDMC said that of the 63 restaurants and eateries operating in Haus Khas Village, 49 were found to be operating without health trade licenses. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

“You cannot wait for a fire to break out (at Hauz Khas Village) and then say right to life is threatened,” the Delhi High Court told the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Tuesday. The court also pointed out that it has already directed the civic body to file a site plan that provides the width of the street, location of the restaurants as well as positioning of the exits of the restaurants, besides a comparative list of permissible and actual number of used properties. The counsel for SDMC sought three days to file the site plan.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar told the executive engineer of SDMC, in presence of the counsel for the petitioners, Anuja Kapur and Pankaj Sharma: “A site plan shall be prepared upon inspection… If requested, the SHO of Safdarjung Enclave police station shall provide necessary protection for conducting the inspection.”

The bench said the inspection, which started on Tuesday, should be completed by September 3, and placed before the court on September 5, the next date of hearing. Highlighting the “extremely serious issue” and “grave danger to security”, the bench asked the counsel for SDMC “whether the area could be converted into a food hub at all”. Pulling up the SDMC, the bench said, “…What action is required? Have you read the fire service rules? What is the requirement…?”

Meanwhile, the counsel for National Restaurant Association of India said the restaurant owners, most of whom have had their businesses in the area for 40 years, had the freedom to carry on business as per Section 19 of the Constitution. The bench replied that the right to do business under Article 19 had to to be balanced with Article 21 (protection to life and personal liberty) of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, a status report submitted by the SDMC said that of the 63 restaurants and eateries operating in Haus Khas Village, 49 were found to be operating without health trade licenses.

