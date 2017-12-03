Top Stories
Cancel DSSSB exam: Arvind Kejriwal to Anil Baijal

The exam was held in October for appointment of primary school teachers.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2017 1:34 am
Delhi governor, Delhi new governor,, Anil Baijal, Arvind Kejriwal, indian express news, express online, supreme court “Papers leaked in a DSSSB exam last month. Myself n DCM ordered cancellation of exam. File sent to L-G. I urged Hon’ble L-G yesterday to approve our decision (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to clear the file for cancellation of the DSSSB examination, question papers of which were allegedly leaked. The exam was held in October for appointment of primary school teachers.

“Papers leaked in a DSSSB exam last month. Myself n DCM ordered cancellation of exam. File sent to L-G. I urged Hon’ble L-G yesterday to approve our decision (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted. “Almost 70,000 youth affected. We also need to put in place a system to stop such incidents in future,” he wrote.

Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta said, “DSSSB has repeatedly failed to fulfil its responsibilities during last three years and such incidents raise questions about the functioning of the institution. Delhi government only runs away from its responsibility by hiding such incidents.”

