Bus rams vehicle ferrying kids, 6 injured

Six people, including four students of a Coimbatore-based school, were injured when a DTC bus collided with the private tour bus they were travelling in. Police said the incident took place at K G Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi on Saturday morning. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and discharged after first-aid, a police officer said. “The driver fled the spot but was tracked down and arrested,” the officer said.

Police said the children had come on a tour to the capital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) B K Singh said a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the bus driver at Barakhamba Road police station.

According to police, the DTC bus driver did not see the change in signal at the K G Marg intersection and collided with the tour bus. Police managed to move the DTC bus off the road using a crane an hour after the accident.

