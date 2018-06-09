Building being renovated collapses

A building that was being renovated collapsed in Krishna Menon Marg near Vayu Sena Bhawan on Friday evening, the Delhi Fire Services said. Police said nobody was injured in the incident and the debris was removed in an hour. Officials said a room in the building, built in 1942, was being renovated and several sections were going to be revamped.

A fire official said they received information about the collapse at 5.30 pm, following which fire tenders and a rescue team were rushed to the spot.

