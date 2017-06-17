Bomb hoax keeps Noida cops on toes

On Friday morning, Noida police was on tenterhooks after a resident of Sadarpur Colony in Sector 45 received a suspicious brown parcel — allegedly containing a bomb-like object — along with a threat letter demanding Rs 5 lakh from him. The resident, identified by police as Balister Singh (45), said he received the packet along with a hand-written note.

The complaint filed by Singh claimed that the “handwritten note demanded Rs 5 lakh from his family”, and threatened them “with dire consequences if the demands were not met”. “Singh informed police, following which a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to his residence. It was found that the object was not a bomb,” said Gautam Buddha Nagar SP (City) Arun Kumar Singh.

“Preliminary inquiries found that it was a dummy device with fake wires. We have sent it to a forensic lab for further investigation,” Singh added. Singh, his wife Rupwati (40), three daughters and a son live in a five-storey building in Sadarpur village. Police said he owns a toy-making unit.

“The incident took place around 7 am. Singh and his wife had gone for a walk with their daughters. When they returned, they found the ‘bomb’,” a senior police officer said. According to police, the duo didn’t suspect the package to be dangerous until they read the note.

