‘Blast from SpiceJet aircraft’ shatters window of IndiGo coach, 5 injured

Five Mumbai-bound passengers onboard an IndiGo coach at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport sustained minor injuries after a window “shattered”, allegedly due to a “jet blast” from a SpiceJet aircraft. According to sources, the incident took place on Friday evening when the plane was approaching the parking bay. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident, Delhi Police Saturday registered an FIR and said it will look into who was at fault. DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said, “We did not receive any complaint. But as soon as we came to know about the incident, we registered an FIR under Section 337 of the IPC.”

Police said the incident took place around 4.50 pm on Friday when boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191, en route to Mumbai, was in progress. An IndiGo spokesperson said, “The incident occurred when an arriving aircraft of SpiceJet (SG-253) took a turn to park at the allocated bay. The jet blast broke the right front window glass of IndiGo coach number 34, parked at bay 17.” Security agencies were informed about the incident and the injured passengers were taken to the airport clinic and discharged after first-aid. “The flight departed from Delhi after passengers were given medical assistance,” the spokesperson said. Two of the five injured flew in the same flight, while three others departed later.

“We have voluntarily informed the authorities. This matter is being investigated by IndiGo safety department and the regulator,” he added. Officials at SpiceJet, however, said it is too early to conclude that the incident was caused by a jet blast from one of its aircrafts. “The Chandigarh-Delhi flight was following ATC instructions… It is too early to say if the incident was caused by an outside object or jet blast of SpiceJet aircraft, or if the bus violated the vehicular movement lane, or any other reason,” a spokesperson for SpiceJet said.

