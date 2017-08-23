‘Blackmailed’ by man, Class XI student commits suicide, 2 held for abetment

She had consumed aluminium phosphide tablets, commonly known as sulphas, and died, the post-mortem report found. Officers added that the pills were found in her hand at the time of death. (Representational Image) She had consumed aluminium phosphide tablets, commonly known as sulphas, and died, the post-mortem report found. Officers added that the pills were found in her hand at the time of death. (Representational Image)

Two persons, who had been allegedly blackmailing a Class XI student with text messages, audio recordings and threats to post “private photos” online, have been arrested for abetting her suicide, police said. The two accused have been identified as Bablu Saini (19), an inter-college student and Arjun (20), an undergraduate student. The two were arrested Monday under Section 305 of the IPC (abetment of suicide of child or insane person) and sent to jail.

The 16-year-old had committed suicide on July 17 and the post-mortem report confirmed she had consumed poison. Police added that her parents had come across messages and recordings on her phone that indicated that she was being blackmailed. She had consumed aluminium phosphide tablets, commonly known as sulphas, and died, the post-mortem report found. Officers added that the pills were found in her hand at the time of death.

A senior police officer said, “Her family went through her phone trying to understand why their young daughter would kill herself. They discovered audio recordings and text messages that made it clear that she was being blackmailed and threatened for several months.” Police added, “The girl was in a relationship with Arjun for over six months before she committed suicide. Arjun began blackmailing her, demanding money.

Initially, the amount was around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. But it appears that he soon started demanding more. When she didn’t agree, he threatened to post private photos on social media.” Bablu, the police added, would aid Arjun in his plan by posing as her brother to get her out of school. “He would then take her from the school to wherever Arjun was,” added the officer.

