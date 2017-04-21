BJP trying to hide corruption in MCD by projecting PM Modi: Arvind Kejriwal  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of trying to cover up its corruption in the three municipal corporations by projecting the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the civic polls, and asserted the strategy would not work. Citing poor sanitation in the national capital which is leading to a rise in vector-borne diseases such as dengue, he said there is no hope from the BJP and that the only hope for the people of Delhi is his Aam Aadmi Party.

“The hope of the BJP is only Narendra Modi through which the party wants to cover up its corruption and the poor sanitation condition. How will Modi-ji improve the situation in MCD. Work in the MCD will not be undertaken by Narendra Modi, but local BJP leaders Vijendra Gupta and others,” Kejriwal told PTI in an interview. He also accused the BJP of “completely destroying” the MCD during its 10-year rule.

The elections to all the 272 wards of the three civic bodies where the BJP, Congress and the AAP are locked in a triangular battle will be held on Sunday.

