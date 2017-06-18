‘BJP should adopt Delhi model of farmer welfare’

At AAP’s farmer convention on Saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) At AAP’s farmer convention on Saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At the AAP’s farmer convention in Delhi on Saturday, which saw the participation of 20 states, the party chalked out their plan for a nation-wide stir culminating in a rally in Delhi on November 26. The party also made a pitch that the BJP adopt the ‘Delhi model’ of farmer welfare.

Some of the party’s demands have been echoed by different parties across the opposition – such as waiver of farmers’ loans, taking action against those officers allegedly involved in the fatal shooting at Madhya Pradesh and implementing the Swaminathan Committee report to increase minimum support price for farmers.

Sources said others demands were unique to the ‘Delhi Model’. The party demanded that other states also adopt the Delhi government’s move to give compensation of “Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers for failed crops” and “increase funds for village development to Rs 2 crore”.

A leader said, “In Delhi, there are a few villages but these do exist. In the past, former CM Sheila Dikshit had once admitted to not even knowing about them. Our model has been the complete opposite. We have focused on and revitalised these villages by striking a balance between development and support to the agrarian economy in these areas.”

