BJP on standoff between CMO, bureaucrats: ‘Will ask L-G to intervene in governance’

BJP opposition Leader Vijender Gupta (File) BJP opposition Leader Vijender Gupta (File)

EVEN AS Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched an offensive against the secretary of Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP) for not adhering to “his terms to promote an event”, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta Sunday said he will request L-G Anil Baijal to intervene in the administration of Delhi. He also demanded a “white paper” from AAP on the last three years of governance.

Claiming that officials are plagued by the Delhi government’s “unwarranted orders, violating the norms and constitutional provisions”, Gupta alleged that the discord between the bureaucrats and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought Delhi to a standstill.

“Since governance has come to a halt due to his (Kejriwal’s) political incompetence, it is important to know what work he has done till now. A white paper on the three years of governance should be issued… I will request the L-G to intervene,” he said.

