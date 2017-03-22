BJP councillors lodge protest against ‘harsh’ ticket denial

DAYS AFTER the BJP announced that no sitting councillor will be given a seat in the upcoming municipal elections, almost 125 councillors congregated at the civic centre to pour out their grievances. In the evening, the councillors went to the houses of MP Pravesh Verma and Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel to register their protest.

At the protest on Tuesday, the councillors accused the first-time Members of Parliament for the harsh treatment meted out to them. “They called us corrupt. They do not even know how much we have worked to sustain this position and win a seat for the party. We are workers. Now probably the national leadership also thinks of us in the same,” said an angry councillors.

Expressing grievance about the fact that all these councillors had even helped the MPs get elected, one angry councillor said, “We left all our works to campaign for them. Now, to secure seats for their own people, they have taken this decision. This does not seem right. We will speak to the top leadership about it,” said a senior councillor. He elaborated on how the first time MPs did not even know the roads and lanes in their constituencies.

However, few kept their guards up and refused to join the chorus. “We are furious but party’s decision is supreme. If a decision is taken, all we are left to do is support it,” said a councillor. They are planning to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to make him aware of their grievances.

