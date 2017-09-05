Birthday joyride gone wrong: Car catches fire; none injured

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

It was a birthday outing gone awry for three friends when their car caught fire on a busy flyover in south Delhi.

The car, which the police identified as Hyundai i10, was completely charred but the youths escaped miraculously. According to the police, a PCR call was received around 11 pm about the car having caught fire on the Defence Colony flyover.

“One firetender was called in to douse the flames. No one was injured in the incident,” a police officer said. Following the incident, traffic came to a standstill on both sides of the flyover and was restored after the flames were doused.

One of the youths, who did not wish to be identified, said, “We were going to India Gate as it was my birthday. While driving the car I saw smoke coming out of the bonnet. We quickly exited the car before it went up in flames.”

His friend said, “We were planning to cut a cake at India Gate. The cake got burnt in the car but we are glad that we are safe.” Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

