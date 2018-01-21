Bawana Industrial Area factory fire: ‘Owner had licence to run plastic factory’

Relatives look for their family members at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Relatives look for their family members at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Hours after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Bawana Industrial area, killing 17 people, police said the building owner had procured a licence for a plastic factory but was running a firecracker storage unit instead.

Police said they have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Shahbad Dairy police station.

“We found that the owner was running a plastic factory. But of late, he used the building as an illegal firecracker storage unit,” an officer said. Police are scrutinising the licence and other documents.

“We will question the owner about the licence and negligence on his part,” DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

