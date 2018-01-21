Bawana fire: Police to seek illegal factory owner’s custody on Monday; 14 bodies identified

The accused (Manoj Jain) was produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday who sent him to judicial custody. The police will seek regular magistrate’s permission for production and police custody of the accused on Monday. (Express Photo) The accused (Manoj Jain) was produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday who sent him to judicial custody. The police will seek regular magistrate’s permission for production and police custody of the accused on Monday. (Express Photo)

In the aftermath of the tragedy at the Bawana factory which claimed 17 lives on Saturday, Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Manoj Jain, the owner of the illegal firecracker factory in Bawana Industrial area. The fire broke out in the storage unit of the building. Additionally, Police authorities confirmed that 14 bodies have been identified so far but the identity of three bodies is yet to be established.

Delhi Police has made an Information desk/ help desk at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital and has deputed staff who facilitated in identifying the victims with the help of friends and relatives. The identities of following victims have been established so far:

1. Baby Devi w/o Ginhari Dass Age 40 years

2. Afshana w/o Mukhtiyar Khan Age-35 Years

3. Sonam – Age 23 Years

4. Reeta d/o Rajuage Age-18 Years

5. Madeena w/o Nasruddin Age-55 Years

6. Rajjo w/o Suresh Age-65 Years

7. Suraj s/o Shyam Bihari Age-45 Years

8. Ravikant s/o Devender Partap Age-20 Years

9. Sukhda w/o Mahipal Age-42 Years

10. Khusna w/o Vishwanath Age-47 Years

11. Sony d/o Sobharm Age-20 Years

12. Rohit s/o Ajay Age-19 Years

13. Sanjeet s/o Ram Murat Age-19 Years

14. Ajeet Ranjan s/o Devender ( supervisor) Age- 22 Years

The autopsy of 12 out of 14 above mentioned victims have been carried out and their mortal remains have been handed over to their relatives. The two bodies whose autopsy haven’t been performed yet are S No. 8 and S No. 14 i.e. Ravikant s/o Devender Partap (Age: 20 Years) and Ajeet Ranjan s/o Devender ( supervisor; Age: 22 years). The three bodies that are yet to be identified consist of one female and two male victims. It is important to mention that 22-year-old Ajeet Ranjan (S No.14) who was appointed as the supervisor of the factory also died in the fire that engulfed the factory.

Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the factory again on Sunday and performed an extensive search of the premises for not less than four hours. The search operation was assisted by Delhi Police. The samples have been collected from the site for further examination. The accused (Manoj Jain) was produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday who sent him to judicial custody.

Police will seek regular magistrate’s permission for production and police custody of the accused on Monday. By the order of Commissioner of Police Delhi, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch as it requires extensive investigation and proper follow-up.

