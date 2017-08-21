‘You gave us votes, but we gave ticket to wrong person’

Kejriwal in Bawana on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Kejriwal in Bawana on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Addressing a large gathering at Shahbad Dairy in the run-up to the Bawana bypoll — scheduled for August 23 — Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Sunday attacked Ved Prakash, the BJP candidate from Bawana, saying that he had betrayed the party. Kejriwal said that Prakash had, “not once”, come to him with the problems in the constituency.

Prakash had in March resigned from the AAP and joined the BJP. He said, “Two years ago, you held a massive meeting here, you had given lot of votes but we made a mistake. We gave ticket to the wrong person. He did not come to me even once and has not come to me even once to tell me that what problems the people of Bawana are facing.” He was campaigning for AAP candidate Ramchandra, a local from the area.

“In two years, we have ensured that water has reached 309 colonies through pipelines. Sheila Dixit could not do it in 15 years. If we can give water in 309 colonies, the same could be done at Shahbad Dairy if he would have come to us even once… At least the work would have started. He has betrayed us. He has betrayed the party as well,” he added. “If the water crisis doesn’t get resolved in the next six-seven months, I won’t come back to ask for your vote.”

Adding that the AAP was the only party that could get work done, he added, “In Delhi, AAP runs the government. So the work has to be done by the AAP government. The BJP can’t get it done, the Congress can’t get it done. They can fight with us but they can’t do your work. Only we can get your work done.”

After taking rounds of the constituency, he said there were three main problems in the area — unavailability of water, broken roads, and dearth of schools. “A world class school is being constructed, which costs Rs 35 crore. In six months this school will be constructed. I know your children have to go very far and buses are also a problem, but just bear with me for six months,” he said.

On people’s complaints of inflated electricity bills, Kejriwal said they could come to his residence anytime at 10 am without taking prior appointment.

