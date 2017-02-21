Avail free MRI, PET, CT scan at 21 private labs in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Residents of Delhi will be able to undergo medical tests such as MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging), PET (positron emission tomography) and CT scan free of cost at 21 private laboratories across the city. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain made the announcement earlier this week adding that the patients would have to submit a referral letter from the listed government hospitals or state-run polyclinics in the capital. The beneficiaries also need to show income certificates and residential proofs like Aadhaar card, ration card or driving licence to avail the facilities.

“Now people of Delhi can undergo major tests like PET, CT scan, MRI etc free of charge in private labs across Delhi. Nowhere in the country these tests are conducted for free. Even in AIIMS, one has to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for getting an MRI done,” he said at the 22nd Foundation Day of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

“Patients referred either by 30 Delhi government hospitals or 23 state-run polyclinics in the city can avail these facilities. The Delhi government has reached an agreement with the laboratories concerned to offer the services,” the heal minister said. Tests like such as MRI, PET and CT scan cost between Rs 1,500 to Rs 25,000 in private laboratories.

In 2016, the AAP government had announced that patients undergoing treatment at 10 government hospitals, those with an annual family income of up to Rs 3 lakhs and living in the city for three years can undergo MRI and CT tests free of cost at seven private labs.

