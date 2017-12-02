At Lankesh book launch, a call for unity

Gauri Lankesh Gauri Lankesh

“To write so strongly against blind faith, communalism and Hindutva forces and for democracy and rationality — it is the commitment to these things that was sought to be silenced by her assassination,” said JNU research scholar Umar Khalid at the launch of a book, The Way I See It — A Gauri Lankesh Reader, Friday.

The book is a collection of essays and editorials written by the Bengaluru-based journalist, who was shot dead on September 5. Talking about her writings, Professor Manisha Sethi said, “It sounds like she is talking to you. They are very personal… I can sense a great deal of empathy and irreverence in her.”

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar said, “She made friends cutting across ideologies… But she was also critical of every ideology.” He called for larger ideological unity among activists to fight communal forces in Lankesh’s memory, and to take the fight to the smaller towns.

