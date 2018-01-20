At HQ, AAP stays combative: Govt will not fall… what about parliamentary secys in BJP states?

AAP MLAs outside the Delhi High Court on Friday. The court refused to grant interim relief. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) AAP MLAs outside the Delhi High Court on Friday. The court refused to grant interim relief. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Outside the waiting area at the AAP office in Rouse Avenue, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha is the lone partyman addressing queries from the media and party workers. “We have not even received any official communication. But I must tell you — it is less of a legal issue and more a political one,” Jha tells party workers. “There is nothing to worry about. The government will not fall. We will fight this.”

Around the same time, four of his colleagues had taken the battle to the Delhi High Court to challenge the Election Commission’s decision, which recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs — including Jha — for holding an ‘office of profit’. At the AAP office, Jha flags a four-page document, which he says will demolish the EC’s case. It contains details of states across the country where MLAs are also parliamentary secretaries. More importantly, he points out, it has details of four BJP-ruled states — Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh — where the government continues to have parliamentary secretaries.

“The highest number of parliamentary secretaries is in BJP-ruled Arunachal Pradesh, at 31. The Sikkim government has 11 parliamentary secretaries. And Congress is not an exception. Meghalaya, at present, has 18 parliamentary secretaries. So, the question is, why has the EC chosen to recommend disqualification of only AAP legislators to President Ram Nath Kovind?” he says.

At room number 15 inside the office, a battery of at least 35 lawyers are asked to assemble. It is from here that the AAP plans the “future course of legal action” on the crisis. “It is 70% political and 30% legal. If the matter was filed by the petitioner against the BJP government, it would have been dismissed. However, we have to be very clear as to how the appeals will be filed in each case. We are brainstorming as to what our defence will be. On the ground, there will be no change as the government continues to have a majority. But the MLAs are disheartened by the decision. Hence, we have to fight this legal battle,” says a member of the legal cell after the meeting.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba, sitting inside room number 11, has a busy day ahead with back-to-back TV debates lined up. “The law says that an accused should be given an opportunity to be heard. But the EC did not even give us this basic right. I did not even take a single rupee or enjoy any privilege, so how does the question of profit arise? It is only a political battle. We believe in democracy and are not afraid of bypolls,” she says.

