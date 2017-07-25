As vector-borne diseases spike, malaria a big worry

The data reveals that malaria has made a comeback in the capital, with a 42 per cent increase compared to last year. At least 128 cases of malaria have been reported this year as compared to 90 last year. The data reveals that malaria has made a comeback in the capital, with a 42 per cent increase compared to last year. At least 128 cases of malaria have been reported this year as compared to 90 last year.

At least 353 patients have tested positive for mosquito-borne infections in the capital this year, the latest data released by the MCD has revealed. With this, the capital now has recorded a 176 per cent increase in patients testing positive for vector-borne infections compared to last year.

Eight fresh cases of malaria were reported from July 15-22 in the capital and 11 additional cases of malaria have been reported where the patients were infected outside the state.

The densely populated areas under North Delhi Municipal Corporation have reported the maximum cases of malaria — 32. Civil Lines area under North DMC reported 17 cases of malaria so far.

Dengue saw the sharpest increase, according to the latest data. The capital has recorded 98 cases this year as compared to 38 cases reported last year — an increase of 157 per cent. This week, 21 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the capital while nine of them got infected from outside the state. SDMC has reported the maximum of cases of dengue so far — 15 till July 22.

The latest data also shows the early outbreak of chikungunya continues to grip the capital. This year, according to the data, 127 cases have been reported in the city. The capital, in the same period last year, had not reported any case of chikungunya. While five fresh cases of the mosquito-borne infection have been reported from Delhi this week, seven patients acquired the infection from outside the state.

