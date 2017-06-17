As cops continue to use red & blue beacons, police chief steps in

Multi-coloured flasher light atop a DCP’s vehicle at Police Headquarters, Friday. (Express Photo by Alok Singh) Multi-coloured flasher light atop a DCP’s vehicle at Police Headquarters, Friday. (Express Photo by Alok Singh)

FOLLOWING COMPLAINTS from various regions about the use of unauthorised red and blue beacons by police officers, the Commissioner of Delhi Police has ordered everyone to use only “approved and appropriate” lights that have been specified by the force. In a written communication to all Deputy Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Special Commissioners, police chief Amulya Patnaik said: “It has been noticed that some district/units are still using/purchasing red and blue lights and also purchasing different kind of lights, which are unauthorised, from the market.”

According to the communication, Patnaik has ordered that “no such purchase or use of any “unauthorised lights (should be made) until Provisioning and Logistics unit provides the light as per specification, which is in process”. In a bid to end VIP culture, the central government had issued an order to stop the use of beacons atop all government vehicles, except the ones used for emergency purposes.

Thereafter, the traffic department of the Delhi Police issued an order, wherein it was stated that “patrolling vehicles and emergency-response vehicles” can continue using beacons — not the blue or the red one but multi-coloured flasher lights. The traffic police order, issued on May 6 this year, stated that jail vans, police vehicles for ferrying the commissioner, reserve force, crime teams, bomb disposal teams cranes on police duty, interceptor vehicles, disaster management vehicles, vajra (rioting control vehicles), police vehicles with water cannons, and motorcycles for patrolling duty can use flasher lights.

Sources told The Indian Express that while many senior officers removed the red/blue beacons from their vehicles, some officers, including several Station House Officers, were still using blue beacons atop their government vehicles. When contacted, a police officer said, “It might be because they are not aware of the government’s orders.”

