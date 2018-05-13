Arvind Kejriwal warns L-G: Clear file on CCTV, else all of Delhi will march to your residence

“The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said. “The elected government is responsible and accountable to the people. But it has no power, and the L-G today enjoys unlimited powers without any responsibility and accountability,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Referring to Anil Baijal as “BJP’s L-G”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said all of Delhi will march to Raj Niwas if he does not clear the CCTV project. Addressing a rally in Bawana, he said, “Do politics, but not against people and their development… else people will rain shoes on you (janta aise joote maregi)… The BJP’s L-G is sitting on CCTV files; he is saying he won’t let the CCTVs be installed.”

The CM said he has no option but to fight with the L-G if projects like installation of CCTVs and mohalla clinics are kept pending. “Don’t worry, I know how to get the files cleared,” he said.

“On Monday, I am going to meet him along with all the MLAs. But I want to warn him, it’s just the MLAs now. If he does not clear the files, all of Delhi will march to his residence. I also want to warn the BJP… don’t mess with the people of Delhi,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM tweeted that Delhi ministers and MLAs will march to Baijal’s residence to protest against the latter’s decision to form a committee to look into privacy implications of the CCTV project.

His deputy Manish Sisodia said the committee was merely an “excuse” to relegate the CCTV project to cold storage. He also wrote to Baijal Saturday informing him about the march. “The L-G kept mum all through. Now that a PSU has got the tender, he has formed a panel. He has effectively dumped the project in cold storage,” he said.

He also took on Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, who has alleged irregularities in the tender process. “We will expose which private firm they are trying to favour by making such baseless allegations,” he said.

