Arvind Kejriwal orders sanitation review of government schools in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed the education department to review sanitation system in the schools run by the Delhi government. The directive came following his visit to a recently renovated school at Rouse Avenue on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) marg here.

Kejriwal also directed the PWD to construct a foot-over bridge next to the school gate. “While interacting with students and parents, it was brought to notice that there are many cases of accidents when they cross the DDU marg while coming and going back from the school. This is a serious safety issue as it is a high traffic road. The PWD has been directed to get a foot-over bridge constructed next to the school’s gate,” a senior government official said.

The inspection team headed by Kejriwal observed that the windows and corridors were dirty after their renovation. “I am sure that similar situations must be there in other schools where renovation has taken place and more sanitation staff is needed to keep the place clean,” an official order by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

“The education secretary has been directed to review the entire sanitation system and make the required changes to ensure adequate staff is provided in these schools within 15 days,” it said.

