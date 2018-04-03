Kejriwal cites CAG report, says L-G protecting ration mafia

“This is what LG trying to protect when he rejects doorstep delivery of rations. The entire ration system is in the grip of mafia protected by political masters. Doorstep delivery would have destroyed this mafia.” (File) “This is what LG trying to protect when he rejects doorstep delivery of rations. The entire ration system is in the grip of mafia protected by political masters. Doorstep delivery would have destroyed this mafia.” (File)

Citing a CAG report highlighting “lapses” in the public distribution system, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for “rejecting” the AAP government’s proposed doorstep delivery and charged him with “protecting” ration mafia in Delhi.

After tabling the CAG report in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too attacked Baijal and bureaucrats over findings of the report pertaining to municipal roads and the public distribution system. Sharing an extract from the CAG report highlighting various loopholes, Kejriwal tweeted, “This is what LG trying to protect when he rejects doorstep delivery of rations. The entire ration system is in the grip of mafia protected by political masters. Doorstep delivery would have destroyed this mafia.”

Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, highlighted some points of the CAG report flagging “lapses” by various departments, seeking to corner Baijal and officers. “The CAG report has helped us in identifying rigidities in the system. We will remove the shortcomings and take action against those responsible, be it ministers or officers,” Sisodia said.

Reading out the CAG report with regard to the public distribution system, the deputy chief minister said it found that eight vehicles which ferried 1,589.92 quintals of specified food articles to fair price shops had registration number of buses, scooters, motorcycles and three-wheelers. “This gives rise to doubt whether the reported transportation of SFAs (specified food articles) had actually taken place and possibility of pilferage could not be ruled out,” the report stated.

Sisodia also slammed the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi for “undue payment to contractor” and “wasteful expenditure”, as pointed out in the CAG report.

