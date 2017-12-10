Arrears over Rs 3,000 crore: Clear dues or we’ll cut water supply, DJB warns govt depts

“This is not a political issue, and it’s not just agencies under the Centre that are being asked to pay up.” The Delhi Police owes the DJB Rs 284.53 crore and the DDA Rs 71.98 crore, a DJB official said. “This is not a political issue, and it’s not just agencies under the Centre that are being asked to pay up.” The Delhi Police owes the DJB Rs 284.53 crore and the DDA Rs 71.98 crore, a DJB official said.

The Delhi Jal Board is set to issue notices to seven government departments, including the Delhi Police and the Delhi Development Authority, to pay dues amounting to Rs 3,220.12 crore within a week, failing which water connections could be disconnected. Officials said the decision was taken on Saturday at a DJB meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal, who also holds the Water portfolio. “Many of these departments have not paid their dues for several years. The cumulative principal outstanding amount is Rs 737.77 crore. On adding the late payment surcharge, the total amount is Rs 3,220.12 crore,” an official said.

“The arrears from the government departments date back several years. The Railways, for instance, owes the government Rs 1,577.32 crore… it has several water connections in New Delhi area,” the official said. The three municipal corporations, meanwhile, owe the DJB a total of Rs 1,100.26 crore. Yogender Mann, spokesperson for the North and East corporations, said, “We haven’t received the notice yet. We will only be able to comment once we do.”

However, a North MCD official claimed payments were being made regularly. “The due amount dates back a few years. This is politically motivated. The DJB is charging commercial rates to provide water to key social sector facilities. For instance, it has levied commercial rates to Hindu Rao Hospital. This has to be worked out, and is one of the major reasons for the delay.”

Apart from this, the government’s Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) owes Rs 186.03 crore, the DJB said. A government official maintained, “This is not a political issue, and it’s not just agencies under the Centre that are being asked to pay up.” The Delhi Police owes the DJB Rs 284.53 crore and the DDA Rs 71.98 crore, a DJB official said.

Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak said, “We always clear our water bills on a regular basis. But if they send any dues, we will clear it after examining them.” DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh said, “Without seeing the notice, I am not in a position to comment.” A government spokesperson said notices will be issued early next week, and departments will be given a week to clear the dues.

