Another aide of Chhota Shakeel held

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested another aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel from east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Thursday evening. The arrest comes days after police nabbed Junaid Chaudhary (21) — also a close associate of Shakeel.
Confirming the arrest, police said the accused, Shahbaj Ansari (27), was also in touch with Chaudhary. The two were planning to murder Canadian writer Tarek Fatah. A police officer told The Indian Express that a country-made pistol of .315 calibre along with two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.
Sources said besides Fatah, Shakeel’s rival, Chhota Rajan, was also on Ansari and Chaudhary’s hit-list.The duo had already received over Rs 2 lakh through hawala transactions and other mediums for the job, sources said.
