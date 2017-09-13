Anil Baijal tells police to launch anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the traffic police to launch an intensive ‘challan’ drive against encroachments on the city’s roads from next week. Fines will be imposed on violators as per the Motor Vehicles Act as well as Delhi Municipal Act. According to the L-G’s office, before the launch of the drive traffic police was directed to start a four-day awareness campaign regarding unauthorised parking and encroachment on roads from Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the Lt Governor to review the status of action for removal of major encroachments and road blocks on 29 major traffic corridors in the city. The meeting was attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary M M Kutty and other senior officers. “The L-G directed municipal bodies and traffic police to carry out joint drives in each zone. It was decided that fines will be imposed on the violators as per the MV Act as well as DMC Act,” the L-G’s office said in a statement.

It also stated the the Lt Governor has directed Special Commissioner (traffic) to start an awareness campaign regarding unauthorised parking and encroachment on roads from September 14 so as the people are made aware about challan which they have to pay in case of violations. “An intensive challan drive will be started from Monday (September 18). It was apprised that such challans based on the weight of the articles seized (under DMC Act), and based on the orders of the NGT will be deterrent in nature,” the statement also stated.

Baijal stated that the removal of encroachments will be the responsibility of the respective municipal corporations as laid down in the statute. He also directed all the municipal commissioners to submit weekly reports regarding removal of encroachments in their respective zones.

