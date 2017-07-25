Amrapali’s CEO and director arrested on charges of fraud

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Amrapali builder’s CEO (health) Ritik Kumar Sinha and director Nishant Mukul were arrested over charges of fraud by Noida Police Monday. District Magistrate B N Singh said, “The revenue department is running a largescale campaign for revenue collection in the district. In this matter, SDM (Dadri) Amit Kumar Singh and tehsildar P L Maurya took strict action against two core group members of Amrapali Group CEO (health) Ritik Kumar Sinha, and director Nishant Mukul, who have been locked up.” The statement added that this was in connection with a case of not paying labour cess to the tune of Rs 4.29 crore.

Sinha is also the son-in-law of Amrapali CMD Anil Sharma. The move, district administration sources said, is “meant to be a message from the government” that defaulters in cases like these will be “dealt with strictly”. Amrapali Group is one of the top three defaulting builders in Noida, which owes the state government Rs 1,076.81 crore. The group was named by the Noida Authority and details of these companies were uploaded to their website for home buyers to see.

The district administration said labour cess is charged for the welfare of labour, which the group had not paid. On June 5, the group was served notice regarding the same, officials said, adding that they were served another notice in the matter. “However, the Amrapali group didn’t deposit the amount,” said Singh.

The arrests were made under Section 171 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code and the arrest warrant against three persons was issued on July 20, said officials. The third person, named in the warrant, is company director Mohit Gupta, who wasn’t “present in the office” that district administration officials and police raided on Monday.

As per the sections, under which the two were arrested, the two can stay behind bars for a maximum of a fortnight. “After that, we will take further action as per law,” said an official. Despite repeated attempts, Amrapali officials could not be contacted for a comment.

