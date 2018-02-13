Ammonia levels in water up, Jal Board dials Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With ammonia levels in raw water supply from Yamuna to its water treatment plants crossing the acceptable limit for more than a month, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Monday approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), seeking a directive to ensure Haryana takes immediate measures so that a “grave health crisis and water crisis in the NCR” is prevented.

In the petition, the DJB said the water released by Haryana had “dangerous levels of ammonia”, making it so polluted that it could not be treated for drinking.

“Unsafe levels of ammonia, consequent pollution by other chemicals as well the colour of the water being received from Haryana — which is blackish and has a foul smell — could lead to a huge health crisis in Delhi,” the petition said. It maintained that untreated waste from industries in Panipat and Sonipat seemed to be the reason behind high level of the pollutant in the water.

“In case the said water is put into the treatment plants and supplied, there is every possibility of causing a serious health hazard in Delhi due to high level of ammonia,” the petition stated. The NGT asked the Haryana government to submit a response to DJB’s petition on Tuesday.

