Amid tight security, Friday prayers held

A week after members of the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti disrupted namaz at multiple places in Gurgaon, Friday prayers were offered across the district this week, under heavy police presence and with no violence or friction being reported. However, unlike the 100-odd spots where namaz was read earlier, prayers were held in only 47 places this Friday, of which 23 were “open spaces” and 24 were masjids/Waqf Board properties.

The district administration, Gurgaon Police and representatives of the Muslim community had compiled and finalised this list Thursday, in a bid to make security deployment easier. In addition, the Deputy Commissioner had deployed 76 duty magistrates across Gurgaon to help maintain law and order.

The reduction in the number of places of worship, however, led to some confusion, as many missed the prayers. “When I reached my usual spot, no one was there. So I ended up driving around, looking for vacant plots. By the time I finally found the spot in Sector 47, the namaz was over,” said Farhaz, who works in a private company.

At the other spots, police personnel and volunteers had been stationed to direct people to the closest prayer sites. Autos also ferried people to the plot in Sector 47.

Members of the Samiti saw the reduced strength of worshippers as “a sign that the Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims have realised they are in trouble”. Even as prayers were being held, members of the Samiti maintained “vigil”. They also alleged that namaz was read at places that were not part of the list.

Gurgaon DC Vinay Pratap Singh said, “The administration made security arrangements at around 75 places where namaz used to be held. After discussion with community groups, they agreed and suggested few places where namaz would be offered in future, and in these places namaz was done.”

