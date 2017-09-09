Akbar Road signages vandalised: NDMC 

The Hindu Sena has claimed responsibility. The Hindu Sena has claimed responsibility.

On Friday, signages bearing the name ‘Akbar Road’ in central Delhi were vandalised and posters were put up on them, declaring the stretch as ‘Maharana Pratap Marg’. A year ago, similar posters had come up but no one took responsibility for the act. This time, however, Hindu Sena claimed it was behind the act.

“It seems that we are still slaves to Mughal rulers who committed atrocities upon us. So our workers decided to paste stickers of Maharana Pratap on the board stating Akbar Road. This is the BJP government and we expect the government to do it,” said Hindu Sena leader Vishnu Gupta.

With the area falling under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council, officials maintained that the signages were being restored. “Corrections are being done. Our team is working in the ground,” said Naresh Kumar, NDMC chairperson. Stating that NDMC officials had informed police about defacement of a signboard, DCP (New Delhi) B K Singh said, “By the time our officers reached, the miscreants had fled. We have not received any complaint so far.”

Akbar Road is where official residences of Union ministers, BJP president Amit Shah as well as the Congress party office are located. In May last year, Gen (retired) V K Singh had written to the Union Minister for Urban Development, proposing that Akbar Road be renamed Maharana Pratap Road.

