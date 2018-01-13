Abducted and raped for 10 years, girl returns home- with child

Her father, an auto driver, picked her up from Noida and brought her back to Gurgaon, and a case was registered regarding the matter earlier this week. (Representational Photo) Her father, an auto driver, picked her up from Noida and brought her back to Gurgaon, and a case was registered regarding the matter earlier this week. (Representational Photo)

Almost 10 years after she was abducted from her home in Dhanwapur’s Ram Vihar Colony in Gurgaon, and sold off to a man in Uttar Pradesh who often sexually assaulted her, a 19-year-old finally returned home to her parents last month — with a one-year-old girl she gave birth to. Police said the teenager had been abducted by her mother’s cousin, who lived in the same area, in 2008, when the girl was 10 years old. She was taken to UP, where he abandoned her at a bus stand in Etah.

It was here that another man, whom she claims introduced himself as Santosh, approached her and asked her to come with him, promising to take her back to her parents. Instead, he took her to Agra and sold her off to Ashok Tiwari, a resident of Dahliya village, police said. “The woman alleged that Tiwari used to beat her up and told everyone that she was his wife, even though they had not got married. He would also sexually assault her,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police.

The teenager said that she lived with Tiwari for almost 10 years, and gave birth to a daughter last year. Tiwari works as a security guard, and the 19-year-old had also, for a while, worked at a nursing home. The two were living in Noida when the teenager finally managed to contact her parents in December last year. Her father, an auto driver, picked her up from Noida and brought her back to Gurgaon, and a case was registered regarding the matter earlier this week.

“The child’s uncle, Pushpendra, who hails from UP and was the first abductor, was arrested from Noida on Thursday. He was produced in court on Friday and has been remanded in five-day police custody,” said PRO Kumar on Friday. “He will be questioned and we hope to arrest the other two accused — Santosh and Ashok Tiwari — in the coming days. The matter is under investigation,” he said.

