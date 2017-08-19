AAP keeps up attack on Vijay Goel over DDA land allotment

Vijay Goel has denied the allegations. (File) Vijay Goel has denied the allegations. (File)

Hitting out against Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel and demanding his resignation, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday that his claims — that there was no wrongdoing in allotment of land by the DDA — were flimsy. The Indian Express had reported on Thursday that the Delhi Development Authority changed its layout plan to allot a north Delhi plot earmarked for a post office to an NGO associated with Goel, in September 2016.

“Mr Goel falsely claimed that his membership of the Rajya Sabha and his position as a Union Minister had no role to play in the allocation of land to his NGO because it was done before he became a part of the Cabinet. However, the fact is that the allotment was done within a few months of him becoming a Minister. He had also claimed that he had no connection with the NGO, but on his own website his profile includes his position as vice-president in the Vaish Aggarwal Educational Society. His children are closely involved in the running of the organisation,” alleged AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“The minister also claimed the NGO was being allotted the land for working with slum dwellers living in the area. This is a shockingly misleading claim because the land is in Derawal Nagar, which is an upper middle class area with large kothis,” he alleged. Goel, meanwhile, has denied the allegations. “Is it wrong to be a minister? We work 24 hours for society,” Goel said. “Layout plans are changed repeatedly every month.”

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, referring to The Indian Express report, had on Thursday tweeted saying “it pains me” that Delhi government was not being given land for mohalla clinics, and Delhi government’s “own land” was “not being allowed” for the purpose.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App