AAP hits out at Centre over FDI

Written by Kritika Sharad

Accusing the BJP government of hypocrisy, the AAP Friday opposed the Centre’s decision to allow 100% FDI in single-brand retail market. “When the previous UPA government brought 49 per cent approval of FDI in multi-brand retail market, BJP leaders (the then opposition) vehemently opposed it. But the same BJP, which is now at the Centre, is imposing it with all its might,” AAP spokesperson Ashutosh claimed.

AAP trade wing member Brijesh Goyal said, “We will travel across Delhi to expose the BJP’s sudden U-turn.” The AAP trade wing will organise a protest on January 17, in which it will carry out a “funeral procession of retail FDI”, he said.

