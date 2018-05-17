AAP hits back, says Prime Minister using Anshu Prakash for false case against Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Anshu Prakash Arvind Kejriwal, Anshu Prakash

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday said he had used Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to file a false case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Police have asked Kejriwal to “attend investigation” under Section 160 of the CrPC in the alleged assault on Prakash in February.

“Petty politics of Modi ji is now crossing all limits and is becoming increasingly vicious. Till this date, Kejriwal has been harassed by futile raids by police and CBI. Ministers such as Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been defamed by false cases. MLAs were troubled with fabricated cases. Courts have been dismissing such cases one by one. Agenda of narrow-minded politics by Modi ji is visible more than ever. Now, the Delhi CS is being used by Modi ji to file a false case against Kejriwal to delay good governance work,” the party said in an official statement.

Section 160 of the CrPC relates to a police officer’s power to require attendance of witnesses. “Any police officer, making an investigation under this Chapter may, by order in writing, require the attendance before himself of any person being within the limits of his own or any adjoining station who, from the information given or otherwise, appears to be acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case; and such person shall attend as so required,” it states.

The notice issued by Delhi Police also allowed the Chief Minister flexibility to fix an alternate time if he is not able to attend on Friday. A government spokesperson confirmed receiving the notice. A decision on when the CM would be available, however, has not been made so far, he said.

The party, meanwhile, said Kejriwal was being attacked as his popularity is “unacceptable to Modi ji”. “The reason behind this is the good governance model of quality education, healthcare, electricity and water reforms brought by Kejriwal government. His popularity in the masses is unacceptable to Modi ji,” the statement said.

