20 bachche coma se jaag gaye: AAP hails ‘big win for small party’

“A big victory for a small party” is how Aam Aadmi Party leaders Friday described the Delhi High Court’s verdict, setting aside the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding offices of profit and asking the Election Commission to hear the case afresh.

As soon as the verdict was delivered, smiles spread across the faces of the few MLAs in the Assembly. Rithala MLA Mohinder Goyal, who was speaking at the time, stopped to congratulate the others: “Badhai ho, aapke 20 bachche jo coma mein the, aaj jaag gaye.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not present in the House at the time. Greater Kailash MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “It is a big victory for a small party. We weren’t facing any problems in the Assembly as we still had a comfortable majority. However, there were problems in the respective constituencies, with MLA funds and work stalled. Many people were not getting their pension. These problems will be addressed now.”

Later in the day, all MLAs met Kejriwal at his home. According to AAP leaders, the meeting was scheduled a few days in advance, but with the verdict coming in their favour on Friday, it also became a celebration of sorts. MLAs Jarnail Singh and Alka Lamba reached the CM’s residence with dhols in tow and garlands around their necks. Calling the verdict a vindication of AAP’s stand, Singh said, “This shows that what we were saying was correct. We had said that we weren’t given a chance to be heard and the court agreed. The High Court has pointed out to the Election Commission that it’s a folly.”

According to sources, since the party was unsure of which way the verdict would go, MLAs and lawyers had gone for the hearing, ready to approach the Supreme Court if the High Court did not give them relief. “When the hearing had started, we weren’t very hopeful. But in the last few hearings, we could see things moving in our favour. The EC, at one instance, had said that it was up to them to give us a chance to be heard or not. The court did not take kindly to this,” a senior party leader claimed.

“The MLAs, however, were prepared to approach the Supreme Court today itself,” the leader added. Party spokesperson Atishi Marlena said that the strong language used by the High Court in the order showed that the EC’s order was “biased”.

“The High Court calling the EC’s order a violation of principles of natural justice not only vindicates our stand, but also shows that constitutional bodies such as the EC are not working fairly,” she said. For the party, however, there’s a lot left to be done — the legal team and the senior party leadership have to go back to the drawing board to present a defence for each of the 20 MLAs to the Election Commission.

