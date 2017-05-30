AAP govt must compensate for losses to be suffered by civic bodies after GST: BJP

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta said the BJP would raise the issue in the special session of the Delhi Assembly, convened to pass the GST legislation on Wednesday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. 29.06.2015. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta said the BJP would raise the issue in the special session of the Delhi Assembly, convened to pass the GST legislation on Wednesday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. 29.06.2015.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, today demanded that the AAP government announce compensation for Delhi’s municipal corporations which would lose revenue after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He said the BJP would raise the issue in the special session of the Delhi Assembly, convened to pass the GST legislation, tomorrow. The BJP controls the three municipal corporations in Delhi.

He said the party would also corner the government if it tried to “malign” the Centre over the tax legislation. “The government will have to ensure that the revenue collected as theatre tax and advertisement tax, presently collected by the municipal corporations, are compensated after implementation of the GST,” he said.

The BJP has four MLAs in the Assembly. The rest belong to the AAP. The BJP MLAs held a meeting to decide the party’s strategy ahead of the special session.

The issues of alleged corruption and irregularities in various Delhi government departments will also be raised by the BJP legislators during the one-day session, he added.

