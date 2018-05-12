AAP gave contract to Chinese firm, compromised security: Congress

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo) Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo)

The Congress Friday accused the AAP government of “compromising national security by giving the contract of installing 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras in the capital to a Chinese company”. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken alleged that Chinese firm Hikvision was included in the vendor list of the Union Defence Ministry’s firm Bharat Electronics (BEL). He also alleged that tender conditions were made in a way that this particular company is benefited.

Maken also presented a transcript of a conversation between a Delhi Congress leader and an official of Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd, Chandra Shekhar, in which the latter acknowledged getting the order from the PWD for installing CCTVs.

“Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd is an Indo-China partnership… the top leadership and employees are all Indian. The company enjoys a 35% market share in India that testifies the acceptance of our technology, products and services.We participated in the bidding (RFP) process initiated by Bharat Electronics Limited… to support the Delhi government in providing world-class security and surveillance systems,” said Shekhar, who is the branch manager of Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd in Delhi-NCR.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said Maken is spreading “new lies”.

