AAP demands foolproof plan from MCDs to tackle vector-borne diseases

Nearly 100 cases of chikungunya were reported in the national capital even before the onset of the south-west monsoon. (File Photo) Nearly 100 cases of chikungunya were reported in the national capital even before the onset of the south-west monsoon. (File Photo)

Ahead of the monsoon, the AAP today demanded a concrete plan from the BJP-ruled civic bodies to tackle vector-borne diseases.

Labour Minister and AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said the party councillors of all three civic bodies would meet their respective mayors and ask them to come up with a foolproof plan to deal with malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

Nearly 100 cases of chikungunya were reported in the national capital even before the onset of the south-west monsoon.

The AAP is the main opposition party in all the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs). “We will extend full cooperation to the mayors of the three civic bodies to come up with a plan. If they fail to do so, then we will not allow any proceedings of the House in these three bodies to function,” Rai said.

The AAP had built its MCD campaign on how the three BJP-ruled civic bodies had failed to deal with vector-borne diseases. The BJP romped back to power winning 181 seats out of 272.

Yesterday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the government was prepared to handle any possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the city.

At least 36 people had died due to chikungunya and dengue last year. The Arvind Kejriwal government had received flak after one of the worst outbreaks of chikungunya in the city with a total of 12,221 cases reported till December 24, 2016 out of which 9,749 were confirmed.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App