AAP claims police trying to link chief secy ‘assault’ to CM Kejriwal

After the Delhi Police questioned the Chief Minister’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP volunteer Vivek Yadav for two days, and claimed that there may have been a “pre-planned conspiracy” to attack Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the CM’s house, the AAP lashed out, suggesting police are trying to link the alleged assault to CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Police have maintained that Kumar and Yadav organised the midnight meeting of MLAs at Kejriwal’s house on the intervening night of February 20-21, where Prakash was called and later allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs. Police also claimed that the two are close to the CM, and often coordinate with MLAs on his behalf.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed, “We have always maintained that we will cooperate fully with the probe and have done so. However, on the same day, our minister was manhandled and his staff assaulted in full view of CCTV cameras within the Secretariat. There is video evidence of the assault on them by officials of the Delhi government, and video evidence of the chief secretary instigating them. But probe on that front has been lax.”

AAP sources claimed that the police’s line of questioning has focused almost entirely on “who all knew about the meeting”, and “details of how the two men worked for the CM”. The source claimed, “They don’t have a forensic report yet, which will make everything clear. Instead, their focus is to try and ask questions about what Kejriwal knew about the incident beforehand.”

Additional DCP (north) Harendra Singh had on Friday said that police are “yet to get the detailed forensic report in the case”. An AAP leader alleged, “This is just a bid to keep the issue alive. If there was any evidence of an assault, police would have had it by now.”

Police said they have sent the CCTV system installed at the CM’s residence and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is awaited. Police have already questioned the 11 MLAs who were at the CM’s residence during the meeting. Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were also present. Following the incident, two AAP MLAs, Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan, were arrested and later released on bail.

