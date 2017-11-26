50-year-old woman killed in road accident

The duo was rushed to a hospital where Ranjeet was declared brought dead while Navneet’s condition is stated to be critical, they said. (Representational Image) The duo was rushed to a hospital where Ranjeet was declared brought dead while Navneet’s condition is stated to be critical, they said. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was injured after their scooter was hit by a speeding car in south Delhi’s Moti Bagh, the police said today.

The accident took place last evening when Ranjeet Kaur and her daughter Navneet Kaur (22) were on their way to west Delhi’s Vishnu Garden after attending some work in Govindpuri, they said.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where Ranjeet was declared brought dead while Navneet’s condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The police have found a cell-phone in the car and are searching for the accused driver on the basis of the vehicle’s registration details.

The accused fled the spot, leaving his car behind, they said.

