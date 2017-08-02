5 held for stealing Ola cab, dumping driver

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Five people, including the son of a Delhi police personnel and two drivers of a cab aggregator, have been arrested for making off with an Ola driver’s car and dumping him in an isolated area in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area.

The men have been identified as Rajesh Kumar Mehta (34), Puneet (32), Deepak (28), Rajesh Sharma (40) and Neeraj Sharma (30), whose father is an assistant sub-inspector. Sources said the men were in debt and wanted to earn a quick buck. DCP (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said that on July 28, the men booked an Ola cab from GTB Nagar Metro station to Bakhtawar Pur.

“En route to the destination, the occupants got down from the cab saying they have to relieve themselves. They overpowered the driver, Dharmender. They tied him up and left him in Kushak Jungle, and fled with the cab,” the DCP added.

Police traced the men after questioning their families, and arrested them Monday night.

