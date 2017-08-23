In Delhi, 37 swine flu deaths in central government hospitals

Swine flu is a highly contagious respiratory disease in pigs caused by one of several swine influenza A viruses. (Representational Image) Swine flu is a highly contagious respiratory disease in pigs caused by one of several swine influenza A viruses. (Representational Image)

Even as the Delhi government claims that five swine flu deaths have been reported in the capital, central government hospitals have confirmed at least 37 deaths, including 22 residents of the city. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital recorded at least 22 deaths due to swine flu, including 13 from Delhi, seven from Uttar Pradesh and two from Haryana, officials confirmed. “The hospital has seen 195 patients testing positive for swine flu. Out of this, 117 are from Delhi,” an official said.

According to official data, at least four deaths due to swine flu have been reported at AIIMS. “The hospital has reported 115 patients testing positive for swine flue. In the last 48 hours, four people have tested positive. In August, four deaths have been reported,” a senior official said. Safdarjung Hospital has reported 11 deaths due to swine flu, of which five cases are from Delhi. According to officials, the hospital has reported 27 positive cases of swine flu this season.

Senior officials in the Delhi government, meanwhile, confirmed that five people have succumbed to the infection this year — including two residents of Delhi. Official data claims that Delhi has recorded 1,556 cases of swine flu. “In Delhi, the situation is normal. Delhi has sufficient stock of medicines for more than two months to deal with swine flu,” the senior government official said.

Swine flu is a highly contagious respiratory disease in pigs caused by one of several swine influenza A viruses. The virus can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected pigs or environments contaminated with swine influenza viruses.

