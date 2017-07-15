3 arrested after 13-year-old is forcibly married

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and marrying off a 13-year-old girl, who is now three-weeks pregnant. Police said on July 7, the man she was married to surrendered at Saket court, along with the girl. She was kidnapped from southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony in May. Last month, the Delhi High Court had ordered police to track down the girl after her father had approached it, claiming that police had cast aspersions on his daughter’s character instead of tracing her.

Police had said the New Friends Colony police station received a letter/affidavit allegedly from the missing girl. In the affidavit, she claimed that she was 25 years old and had married one Idrish alias Iddu Khan of Hathras. Police also received a purported nikahnama, according to which Iddu Khan had married the girl, who was renamed Afsana. The girl is now staying in a shelter home as she did not want to go back home, police added. Her husband and another witness to the marriage have been arrested and are in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father alleged that he had spent all his savings — around Rs 47,000 — in paying for travel expenses of the investigators. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations levelled by the father. The girl was allegedly kidnapped on May 10 when she had gone out to buy ice cream. Her father, who works as a driver with the Army on a contractual basis, said, “I had gone to Bathinda for some work and my wife was not home. My daughter went out to buy ice cream. When she did not return, my son called my wife. We searched for her around the locality to no avail.” He claimed his daughter was kidnapped by 16-17 men who lived nearby.

“All the accused persons also went missing immediately after she was kidnapped. Their landlord had rented out the room without verifying their antecedents,” the father alleged. “Police also cast aspersions on my daughter’s character… I approached the court, which directed police to trace my daughter immediately,” he said. He also claimed that he spent Rs 47,000 in helping police trace the girl. “I used to take the investigating officer and his associate in my own car. I spent money on travel, food and fuel when I accompanied them to Etah and Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. I have bills to prove that,” he said.

