28-yr-old MBA graduate found hanging at home

A 28-year-old MBA graduate allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her home in Shahdara on Monday. The family of woman alleged that she took the extreme step because her in-laws were harassing her for dowry.

Police said the woman, identified as Deepensha, was found hanging inside her room at her in- laws’ place. Her father was informed by her in-laws that she had locked herself inside her room, following which police were called in. After the room’s door was broken open, the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

The woman’s father told police that his daughter got married in November, 2014. “Her in-laws kept demanding money. Around three months ago, I had given a cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh,” he alleged.

The woman’s husband and father-in-law have been detained. A case under section 304B of the IPC (dowry death) has been registered.

