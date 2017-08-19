26-yr-old objects to men drinking on road, killed

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death while his brother sustained severe injuries when they were attacked by three persons, after they objected to the group consuming alcohol in front of their shop in Mangolpuri on Thursday.

Police said they have arrested one of the men, and he is currently being questioned. Police are on the lookout for the other two accused. According to police, the victim, identified as Tarun (26), and his younger brother, Durgesh, had confronted the group after their father asked them to stop the men from consuming alcohol in front of their shop.

When the brothers asked the men to leave, a scuffle broke out between the two groups. Locals called police around 9 pm and took the brothers to a nearby hospital, where Tarun was declared brought dead.

Police said a case under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered at Mangolpuri police station. Tarun’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are awaiting the autopsy report and going through CCTV footage in the area to trace the two men who are absconding.

