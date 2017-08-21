23-year-old man killed for ‘circulating indecent video’

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Neb Sarai police station. Search is on for Neeraj’s brothers. (Representational Image) A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Neb Sarai police station. Search is on for Neeraj’s brothers. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three brothers in Sangam Vihar Saturday for “circulating an indecent video” of them, police said. One of the three accused, Neeraj, has been arrested.

The family of the 23-year-old, Suraj, have told police that the three brothers would often bathe in their balcony, in the open, making obscene gestures at them. Their balcony faces Suraj’s house.

Suraj’s family members said they protested often, but the brothers did not listen. Police said Suraj then made a video of their activities and shared it with people in the neighbourhood, which may have angered the brothers.

On Saturday evening, apparently, the accused came to know that Suraj was again showing the video to some people in the area, and confronted him. A quarrel ensued between them, following which the brothers allegedly attacked Suraj with knives. Suraj was rushed to AIIMS, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Neb Sarai police station. Search is on for Neeraj’s brothers.

