21 year old snatches phone, mowed down moments later

Minutes after allegedly snatching a teenager’s mobile phone, a 21-year-old man was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle in Okhla on Friday morning. Police said the teenager received injuries, too, when he was trying to catch the alleged snatcher.

According to police, the incident took place at 8.15 am, when Sumit Yadav (17), a Class XI student, was heading to his tuition centre in Kalkaji while talking on the phone.

As he was walking along Lal Chowk in Okhla, two men on a bike drove by and one of them snatched his phone. He chased them and managed to catch hold of the bike from behind. The pillion rider jumped off, ran across the road and was hit by a vehicle. The other rider, meanwhile, sped off, injuring Yadav in the process. The teenager then informed police.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a police team rushed to spot. “The man was found lying in a pool of blood. The two were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared the suspected thief brought dead. Yadav was shifted to AIIMS and is out of danger,” he said. Police said the victim, Sandeep Kumar, lived in Govindpuri. “Kumar was studying BCom through open school. We are yet to find a criminal record against him,” the DCP said.

Police have recovered the stolen phone. “Efforts are on to trace the second rider and the vehicle which mowed down Kumar,” an officer said. Police have lodged a case under relevant IPC sections at Okhla Industrial Area police station. However, no separate accident case was registered. The DCP said the sections will be added during the course of the probe.

