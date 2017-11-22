2 arrested for robbing, killing man in northeast Delhi

During interrogation, the duo told the police that they were addicted to ganja and were unemployed for the last three months, said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). They have committed many robberies and snatchings to fulfill their daily needs of ganja, he said. (Representational Image) During interrogation, the duo told the police that they were addicted to ganja and were unemployed for the last three months, said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). They have committed many robberies and snatchings to fulfill their daily needs of ganja, he said. (Representational Image)

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 24-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur, the police said today. On the intervening night of November 16 and 17, Lokender’s body was found with a gunshot injury to his chest. It was found that his belongings were missing, they said.

Lokender was preparing for competitive examinations and had come to Delhi from Agra, they added. The police collected information of robbers who are active during night time. On the basis of a tip-off, two accused, Shadab alias Bablu and Vivek Mishra, were nabbed from near Jafrabad road on Tuesday, the police said.

They tried to run away after they saw the police but were nabbed after a long chase, they said. Police recovered a country-made pistol with two live cartridges along with six robbed mobile phones and Lokendra’s laptop from the accused.

During interrogation, the duo told the police that they were addicted to ganja and were unemployed for the last three months, said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). They have committed many robberies and snatchings to fulfill their daily needs of ganja, he said.

On the intervening night of November 16 and 17, they saw Lokender and stopped him. When he opposed their attempt to rob him, they shot him, robbed his belongings and fled the spot, added the officer.

